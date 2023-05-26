One of hip-hop’s most popular internet memes returned to the spotlight recently thanks to an episode of Succession that fans think recreated it. But in all this time, no one can truly say exactly what Lil Durk and Young Thug were looking at on that computer screen, despite fans’ best efforts to find out.

And, according to Durk, that’s exactly how it’s going to stay until Thugger gives him the okay to reveal it.

During his recent interview with DJ Akademiks for the Off The Record podcast, Durk revealed he’s under strict orders not to tell anybody what was on the monitor. “He told me not to tell nobody,” Durk said in response to Akademiks’ question about its contents. “That’s how you know we won’t snitch on each other,” Durk confirmed.

Lil Durk speaks on the viral picture of him & Young Thug looking at a computer screen In the studio pic.twitter.com/gvppsoRySZ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 25, 2023

Durk certainly had some thoughts on that count regarding Thug’s ongoing racketeering case. After opining that his longtime collaborator is being “left to the wolves,” he criticized Thug’s YSL artist Gunna for accepting an Alford plea deal, insisting that Gunna “told” despite the nature of such pleas and Gunna’s own insistence that he’s not a “snitch.”

Durk his new album Almost Healed today with features from 21 Savage, Kodak Black, J. Cole, and more.