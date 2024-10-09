Six months after sharing his Nasarati 2 mixtape on SoundCloud, Lil Nas X appears ready to begin his next era of new music. While he’s made appearances on other artists’ songs throughout the year, such as Camila Cabello’s “He Knows” and Kevin Abstract’s “Tennessee,” his only new solo music has come in the form of his Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F soundtrack contribution, “Here We Go!”

But, thanks to an exuberant, topless dance video Nas posted on Twitter, we now know when he’s dropping some new music: sometime in November. In the video, Nas employs what sounds very much like a beat from Pharrell Williams (and what sounds like a Pharrell hook too!) to rap coquettishly about — what else? — stealing your man. The caption reads: “GUESS WHOS FINALLY DROPPING NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH ?!!”

The throwback vibe of the instrumental is matched by what little wardrobe he rocks in the video — extremely baggy jean shorts and a fitted cap cocked to the side, very 106 & Park, very Rap City, very 2006 — while even the dances he does give hilariously tongue-in-cheek millennial vibes (the Harlem Shake?!? the REAL Harlem Shake?? Yaaasss). Judging from the snippet, it seems as though Lil Nas X might just be leaning more hip-hop than pop for his next project, despite the success of songs like “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Old Town Road.” However, he appears to have sharpened those rap skills, so that could be a very good thing. You can check out the video here.