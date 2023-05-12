It’s been a busy few weeks for Jack Harlow. At the end of April, he released his third major label album, Jackman, to critical acclaim. Last week, he launched his charity, The Jack Harlow Foundation, which entails the hitmaker giving back to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Tonight (May 11), he celebrated the premiere of his movie, a remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which marks his acting debut.

In attendance at the White Men Can’t Jump premiere was Harlow’s collaborator and dear friend, Lil Nas X. While on the carpet, Lil Nas X wore a t-shirt featuring an image of Harlow, wearing a t-shirt featuring an image of Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X attends the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” starring Jack Harlow wearing a t-shirt of Jack Harlow wearing a shirt of him at last year’s BET Awards. 😭 pic.twitter.com/VFjABIuEmc — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 12, 2023

This precious fashion statement arrives as a full circle moment after Harlow wore the t-shirt featuring Lil Nas X at the BET Awards after Lil Nas X was not invited to attend.

Harlow is featured on Lil Nas X’s 2021 hit, “Industry Baby,” which is taken from his debut album, Montero. Perhaps we can expect another collab in the near future, as Lil Nas X is gearing up to release his second album.

In the meantime, you can see a clip shared from the White Men Can’t Jump premiere above.

White Men Can’t Jump premieres 5/19 on Hulu.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.