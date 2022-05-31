Lil Nas X has had a few unique collaborations in his career, especially those that take place outside of music. He partnered with MSCHF for their “Satan Shoes” collaboration, which was a customized Nike Air Max 97, and that resulted in a lawsuit from Nike which the two sides later settled. He teamed up with Maury for a fictional episode that continued the storyline from his “That’s What I Want” video. There’s also Lil Nas’ upcoming possible collaboration with the Teletubbies. His trend of these types of collaborations will stay alive thanks to the announcement of his partnership with M&M’s.

Together, Lil Nas and M&M’s aim to use the power of “music, art & entertainment” to bring fans together and build connections through initiatives that they will debut later this year. “M&M’s is iconic and I’m a huge fan of the brand,” Lil Nas X said about the partnership in a statement. “I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Mars Wrigley’s Senior Brand Director, said the partnership aligns with M&M’s commitment to “inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging.” Miazga-Bedrick added, “Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together. Like our iconic M&M’s brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun, and we are thrilled to be able to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M’s role within entertainment.”

Specific details about the partnership have not been revealed yet. However, stay tuned for updates on Lil Nas and M&M’s collaboration.