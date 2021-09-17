Lil Nas X has been quite busy in the weeks leading up to his highly-anticipated debut album, Montero. The singer is in the midst of a fake pregnancy complete with a baby registry and contractions. He also performed “Industry Baby” at the 2021 MTV VMAs with Jack Harlow and teamed up with Elton John to trade iconic looks for an Uber Eats campaign. It’s all a part of Lil Nas’ mantra to have fun through it all in the music world and it continues with the release of his debut album Montero and a new video for “That’s What I Want.”

In the new visual, Lil Nas falls for a teammate on his football team and, while their relationship quickly advances, Lil Nas finds out that his new companion is actually living a secret life, a discovery that practically breaks his heart. “That’s What I Want” is the latest track from Montero to receive the visual treatment. It joins a collection that features a highly controversial hell-themed video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” a solemn effort for “Sun Goes Down,” and a breakout from prison with Jack Harlow for “Industry Baby.”

The singer’s new album and video come after he was added to the 2021 Time list of the 100 most influential people. Lil Nas joined the likes of Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Britney Spears, Angélique Kidjo, Swizz Beatz, and Timbaland as other inclusions from the music world.

You can press play on the new video for “That’s What I Want” above.

Montero is out now via Columbia. Get it here.