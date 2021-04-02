While there was plenty of backlash surrounding Lil Nas X and last week’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video, the singer adding to the controversy with the release of his “Satan Shoes.” In collaboration with MSCHF, the singer released 666 pairs of the sneakers: a customized pair of Nike Air Max 97s that came with a pentagram as well as ink and a singular drop of human blood injected to the shoe’s sole. The release didn’t sit too well with Nike as they sued MSCHF earlier this week and obtained a temporary restraining order to ban the company from completing orders of the Satan Shoes.

Unfortunately for Nike, MSCHF said that all but one pair of the shoes were shipped, with the remaining one being the 666th pair. According to The Verge, the viral company said it will not ship the final pair of the Satan Shoes as a result of the court order. MSCHF says that the original plan for the 666th pair of the sneaker collaboration with Lil Nas X was to give it away in on April 2, a plan that is now on hold due to the lawsuit.

MSCHF’s attorney spoke about a judge’s ruling against the Satan Shoes in a statement that said the shoes are “not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each,” adding that consumers most likely knew the sneakers were not connected to Nike “given the sophistication of purchasers.”

sorry guys i’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet https://t.co/URoj0kGnRq — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 1, 2021

Lil Nas also apologized for his inability to give away the final pair of shoes in a post to Twitter. “sorry guys i’m legally not allowed to give the 666th pair away anymore because of the crying nerds on the internet,” he said.