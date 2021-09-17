On Lil Nas X’s new album Montero, he recruited a handful of collaborators, including Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus (but not Drake and Nicki Minaj). Now he’s apparently fielding requests for featured guests on his next album, because he responded to a collaboration-seeking message from a legendary four-piece: the Teletubbies.

The twitter account for Teletubbies shared mock-ups of the Montero cover art but with Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po replacing Lil Nas X. Along with the images, the characters put in a request to link up with Lil Nas X, asking, “.@LilNasX can we get a feature on the next album?”

Lil Nas X is totally on board, as he responded with an idea of how he thinks their collaboration could work out: “alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro.”

alright bet! me and tinky winky on the hook, dipsy & po on the verses and we’ll let laa laa do the outro https://t.co/Luqx2t25Jx — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 17, 2021

While a potential collaboration with the Teletubbies is a fun and silly thing, it wouldn’t be the most surprising thing if Nas, who is always up for a good time, actually got together with the beloved children’s characters and made it happen. He did once visit Elmo’s talk show to cover “Elmo’s Song,” after all.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.