“Repeat It” rapper Lil Tecca is finally prepared to give fans what they want: a new full-length project.
On social media, Lil Tecca has posted a handful of clips featuring song snippets for the unreleased tracks “Rock The Boat” (where he samples the late Aaliyah’s 2001 song by the same name), “Montana,” “Road Rage,” and more. In May, he took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news that his first album since 2021’s We Love You Tecca 2 would drop in the summer months. However, plans to release Tec in June were suddenly changed without explanation. Instead of a hot summer release date, Lil Tecca’s new album Tec will drop on the eve of the fall equinox.
album this summer
— tec (@liltecca) May 3, 2023
Here is everything you need to know about Lil Tecca’s forthcoming album, Tec, including the release date, confirmed tracklisting, and more.
Release Date
Tec is out on 9/22 via Republic Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Yves”
2. “Hvn On Earth” Feat. Kodak Black
3. “Gist”
4. “500lbs”
5. “Fell In Love” Feat. Kenny Mason
6. “Tec”
7. “Salty”
8. “Real Discussions”
9. “Dead Or Alive”
10. “Want It Bad”
11. “U Don’t Know Tec”
12. “Used2this”
13. “Trippin On U”
14. “Either Way”
15. “Need Me”
16. “Monday To Sunday”
Singles
Ahead of the Tec’s release, Lil Tecca shared a total of three singles, namely “Need Me,” “500lbs,” and “Hvn On Earth.” According to the supplied tracklist, his previous singles “Blessing,” “Treesha,” and “Faster” will not appear on the album.
Artwork
View the official artwork for the album below.
Tour
As of Monday, September 18, Lil Tecca has not yet announced a tour to support the release of his album. However, fans are hoping that he will roll out a few pop-up performances in the coming weeks for them to experience Tec live with him.