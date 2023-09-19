“Repeat It” rapper Lil Tecca is finally prepared to give fans what they want: a new full-length project.

On social media, Lil Tecca has posted a handful of clips featuring song snippets for the unreleased tracks “Rock The Boat” (where he samples the late Aaliyah’s 2001 song by the same name), “Montana,” “Road Rage,” and more. In May, he took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news that his first album since 2021’s We Love You Tecca 2 would drop in the summer months. However, plans to release Tec in June were suddenly changed without explanation. Instead of a hot summer release date, Lil Tecca’s new album Tec will drop on the eve of the fall equinox.

album this summer — tec (@liltecca) May 3, 2023

Here is everything you need to know about Lil Tecca’s forthcoming album, Tec, including the release date, confirmed tracklisting, and more.

Release Date

Tec is out on 9/22 via Republic Records. Find more information here.