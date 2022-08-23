Lil Tjay has had a tough year so far. In the early morning of June 22, the rapper was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after being shot multiple times. He regained consciousness and doctors removed his breathing tube a week after the surgery. Now, a mere two months later, he’s already emerging back into the rap world.

A new billboard in the Bronx today was spotted on Tuesday that reads: “I’M BACK. — Lil Tjay.” That’s all it says, but it’s an exciting message, especially coming from someone who nearly died not so long ago.

Lil Tjay’s shooting caused a stir in the hip hop world. For one, it sparked a controversial reaction from Tekashi 69, the troll-ish Brooklyn rapper who went from dominating the city’s brash street scene to being branded a snitch after testifying against some of his gangbanging cronies. He responded in the comments of an Instagram post about the shooting with a pair of crying emojis — one laughing, one sobbing. 6ix9ine, though, has always been known for mocking other rappers’ misfortunes, including taunting King Von’s friends after the Chicago rapper’s death and trolling Young Thug after his recent racketeering arrest — the same charges Tekashi himself narrowly dodged having to testify about.