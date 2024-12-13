Lil Tjay And NLE Choppa Want To Know ‘Why’ They’ve Got So Many Haters

You know, I don’t think I mind Lil Tjay making his comeback with the low-key Farewell EP. In fact, I would go as far as arguing that it was the perfect move for him; it gets his name, face, and voice back out in the ether without the often crushing stakes that come with a full-blown, full-length release, which can backfire horribly for a rapper who’s been out of the spotlight for a bit.

One of the better songs from the project was “Why” featuring NLE Choppa — another rapper looking to regain some purchase on the precarious landscape of rap stardom — so it makes sense they’d put out a video for the song. In keeping with the nature of the project, it’s also a low-key affair; just Tjay, Choppa, some friends, and some luxury cars in a parking lot performing their verses. It reminds viewers why they fell in love with both rappers in the first place. As much as it’s downplayed these days, they were considered some truly bars-forward performers when they first broke out, so it’s fun to see them get back to basics.

The video follows up focus track “Way Out The Hood II” with Polo G, another reminder that when he’s got the right rhyme partner, Tjay can spit with the best of them.

You can watch Lil Tjay’s “Why” video featuring NLE Choppa above.