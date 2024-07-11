nle choppa Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 3
Getty Image
Music

NLE Choppa Admitted He Has A Crush On Billie Eilish, And He’s Scrambling To Figure Out His Next Move

NLE Choppa released “Sl*t Me Out 2” in April, but the Memphis rapper is still promoting the aggressively, explicitly confident single on TikTok.

On Wednesday, July 10, NLE Choppa used the song to soundtrack a TikTok showing him dancing alongside the written message, “I got a crush on Billie Elish [sic].” NLE posted another TikTok in which he’s dancing to “Sl*t Me Out 2” because he’s so “boredddd” before posting one showing him awkwardly attempting to stretch his leg out and flailing like a disappointed child when he lacked any flexibility whatsoever and failed. “If I shoot my shot at Billie and it don’t work out,” the TikTok reads.

Tip No. 1 would be to spell Billie Eilish’s name correctly, but NLE Choppa’s chances don’t seem promising. Regardless, nobody can blame NLE for crushing on Eilish. Even Finneas admitted to Billie on Hot One Versus, “You look good in the dumbest f*cking clothing.”

NLE Choppa also addressed on commenter asking, “What happened to Sophie Rain?” That TikTok displayed the message “Locked in with Sophie til I rest in peace” while soundtracked by NLE’s “Stickin And Movin.”

In late June, NLE Choppa and influencer Sophie Rain posted two TikToks lip-syncing to “Sl*t Me Out 2,” which have since been viewed a collective 27.2 million times. (This is officially the most 2024 post ever.)

Watch all of NLE Choppa’s TikToks below.

@nlechoppamusic

Somebody make it happen for me 🙏

♬ original sound – slut for billie

@nlechoppamusic

Boredddds

♬ SLUT ME OUT 2 (Extra Slutty Mix) – NLE Choppa & OddKidOut

@nlechoppamusic

Replying to @N7 Dont worry bout me and sophieeee

♬ Stickin And Movin – NLE Choppa

@nlechoppamusic

🥺

♬ original sound – slut for billie

@nlechoppamusic

@sophie rain 🫶

♬ original sound – Celly☆

@nlechoppamusic

What yall think we working on ❓@sophie rain

♬ SLUT ME OUT 2 – NLE Choppa

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Elliott Wilson’s Favorite Hip-Hop Albums And Songs Of 2024, So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors