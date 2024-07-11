NLE Choppa released “Sl*t Me Out 2” in April, but the Memphis rapper is still promoting the aggressively, explicitly confident single on TikTok.

On Wednesday, July 10, NLE Choppa used the song to soundtrack a TikTok showing him dancing alongside the written message, “I got a crush on Billie Elish [sic].” NLE posted another TikTok in which he’s dancing to “Sl*t Me Out 2” because he’s so “boredddd” before posting one showing him awkwardly attempting to stretch his leg out and flailing like a disappointed child when he lacked any flexibility whatsoever and failed. “If I shoot my shot at Billie and it don’t work out,” the TikTok reads.

Tip No. 1 would be to spell Billie Eilish’s name correctly, but NLE Choppa’s chances don’t seem promising. Regardless, nobody can blame NLE for crushing on Eilish. Even Finneas admitted to Billie on Hot One Versus, “You look good in the dumbest f*cking clothing.”

NLE Choppa also addressed on commenter asking, “What happened to Sophie Rain?” That TikTok displayed the message “Locked in with Sophie til I rest in peace” while soundtracked by NLE’s “Stickin And Movin.”

In late June, NLE Choppa and influencer Sophie Rain posted two TikToks lip-syncing to “Sl*t Me Out 2,” which have since been viewed a collective 27.2 million times. (This is officially the most 2024 post ever.)

Watch all of NLE Choppa’s TikToks below.