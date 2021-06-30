G Herbo is just days away from dropping his second album in as many years. Titled 25, it follows PTSD, released last spring, and he just dropped the tracklist.

Across the project’s 16 songs, which extends to 19 with its bonus tracks, G Herbo calls on Polo G, Lil Tjay, 21 Savage, The Kid Laroi, Gunna, Yosohn, and Rowdy Rebel to assist him. The Chicago rapper first announced the project last week through a video trailer.

In addition to revealing the album’s tracklist, Herbo also sharing a lengthy message on Instagram about the road that led to 25. “I LOST MORE THAN I EVER GAINED BEING IN THE STREETS & STILL NEVER COMPLAINED,” he wrote in part. “NOW THAT I TURNED #25 I JUST GREW A LIL WISER BUT IM STILL JUST AS PASSIONATE ABOUT THIS SH*T & EVERYTHING I BELIEVE IN! I COULD GO ON & ON ABOUT THIS SH*T BUT IM NOT!

You can view the artwork for 25 above and its tracklist below.

1. “I Don’t Wanna Die”

2. “Cry No More” Feat. Polo G & Lil TJay

3. “Stand The Rain”

4. “T.O.P.” Feat. 21 Savage

5. “You Can’t” Feat. Kid Laroi & Gunna

6. “No Jail Time”

7. “Cold World” Feat. Yosohn

8. “Whole Hearts”

9. “2 Chains”

10. “Drill” Feat. Rowdy Rebel

11. “Trenches Know My Name”

12. “Doughboy”

13. “Demands”

14. “Loyalty”

15. “Pray 4 My Enemies”

16. “Turning 25”

BONUS:

17. “Statement”

18. “Really Like That”

19. “Break Yo’self”

25 is out 7/2 via Machine/Epic. Pre-order it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.