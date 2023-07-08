Next week, Lil Tjay will be dropping his anticipated new album, 222. To hold fans over until then, the rapper has shared the album’s tracklist, which also includes some star-studded features — showcasing just how far he’s grown since his last record in 2021.

Lil Tjay’s first feature on the tracklist is Summer Walker on “Stressed.” The two have previously collaborated on the Pop Smoke “Mood Swings” remix.

Following that on the album is “2 Grown,” which includes The Kid Laroi.

Fivio Foreign is set to appear on the new track “Bla Bla” — marking the latest in the duo’s line of collabs. Some of Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign’s past songs included “Zoo York,” which featured the late Pop Smoke, “Not In The Mood,” and “Headshot.”

“I mean, just being from New York, it’s just a great energy all together,” LIl Tjay shared with Apple Music about “Headshot” at the time, via RapUp.

Other key features on Lil Tjay’s upcoming album include Jadakiss on “Hole In My Heart,” Youngboy Never Broke Again on “Project Walls,” Coco Jones on “Grateful,” and more surprises.

Continue scrolling for the full 222 tracklist.

01. “Nightshift”

02. “June 22nd”

03. “Nobody”

04. “Scared 2 Be Lonely”

05. “Stressed” Feat. Summer Walker

06. “2 Grown” Feat. The Kid Laroi

07. “Heart Felt Soul”

08. “Bla Bla” Feat. Fivio Foreign

09. “Someone Who Cares”

10. “Forgot I Was the 1”

11. “Hole in My Heart” Feat. Jadakiss

12. “Project Walls” Feat. Youngboy Never Broke Again

13. “Beat the Odds Part 2” Feat. Polo G

14. “Foster Baby”

15. “Grateful” Feat. Coco Jones