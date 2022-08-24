It has been a little over eight weeks since Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was hospitalized after being shot during a botched robbery attempt in New Jersey. After undergoing emergency surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, Tjay reportedly regained consciousness a week later and was able to speak and respond to questions without assistance. Miraculously, his voice was unaffected despite being shot in the chest and neck. Three arrests were made in the case, resulting in charges for first-degree attempted murder for the shooter and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon for his accomplices.

Earlier this week, Tjay announced his impending return to the spotlight with a billboard in his home borough announcing, MJ-style, “I’M BACK.” However, in a new video that he posted on Instagram today, he still looks like he’s a few weeks away from performing and recording again as he thanks fans for their support and reveals a few details of the shooting, including that he was shot seven times. “I just wanna say thanks for the love, thanks for the support,” he says in the video. “I’ve been looking at the DMs, the comments, and everything else and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, y’know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here. Here for a reason. New music coming soon. We’re gonna come back stronger than ever. Love y’all.”

You can watch Lil Tjay’s message to his fans below.