Nicki Minaj wears her ability to pen her own revered rap verses as a badge of honor. Despite how easy the “Barbie World” rapper makes it look, it is nothing of the sort. In a series of tweets on social media, Minaj opened up about her appearance Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape drained her.

Her latest guest appearance on Uzi’s track “Endless Fashion” is being celebrated as their best collaboration to date, but it was quite overwhelming to get finished on time for its’ release. During a chat with fellow rapper and Uzi’s girlfriend JT, Minaj retold the story to fans.

JT prompted her to, writing, “Can I tell them how fast you turned your verse in? I almost had a heart attack today![crying laughing emoji] you really too real & raw I love you.”

To that, Minaj replied, “Girl, I started at 8 am & finished like 5 pm. When I tell you, I was exhausted by the time I was done. Lol. B/c I was rushing to get it in on time. I kept telling him ’30 mins’ then hitting him back 2 hours later TB 15-20 more minutes Uzi!!!! I did that ALL DAY LONG, YO!”

Listen to the full track below.

Pink Tape is out now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

