Lil Uzi Vert works hard and spends big. From custom six-figure handbags to lavish gifts for their partner JT, the “Endless Fashion” rapper doesn’t mind flaunting their lavish lifestyle. However, a new lawsuit alleged that Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t always clear their debts.

According to Billboard, on June 13, touring production company, M99 Studios, filed a lawsuit in Georgia, which accused Lil Uzi Vert (real name Symere Bysil Woods) of skipping out on $533,499 in unpaid bills.

Lawyers for the company claim to have worked with Uzi throughout the years to ensure their “creative ideas, production, and staffing for all tours, shows and performances” were met, including their sets at Rolling Loud Miami and Roots Picnic.

In the filing, M99 alleged that on multiple occasions Uzi fell behind on billing, which left the company to make up for the “financial shortcomings.”

“While [Uzi’s] account would work from time-to-time,” the company wrote. “[Uzi’s] credit card would frequently be declined while on tour, making it impossible for M99 to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew without covering the expenses itself. Despite its numerous requests for payment of the outstanding invoices, at no point have [Uzi] compensated M99 for the services it provided.”

M99 Studios has requested that the courts enter a judgment against Lil Uzi Vert to cover the balance owed. Lil Uzi Vert has not released a public statement regarding the lawsuit.