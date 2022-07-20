Lil Uzi Vert 2022 Wireless Fest
The wait for Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming Red & White EP continues. Last week, Uzi announced the project and billed it as the prelude to their long-awaited The Pink Tape project. While Uzi did not share a release date for Red & White, many believed that the project would arrive much sooner than later, especially since the rapper debuted its cover art. The world is still waiting for the official release of Red & White, but until then, you can enjoy another loose and SoundCloud exclusive single from Uzi.

The new record is a bit more relaxed than Uzi’s previous singles, “Space Cadet” and “I Know,” but it still presents the rapper in a very confident state. Over production from longtime collaborator Maaly Raw, Uzi brags about their riches and the other fruits of their labor.

The new record arrives after Uzi declared that they now use them/them pronouns. The news was shared very subtly as Uzi simply changed the pronouns that were listed on his Instagram page. Later, a spokesperson for the rapper confirmed that the rapper will indeed go by they/them pronouns.

You can listen to “Flex Up” above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

