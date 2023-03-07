Lil Uzi Vert Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2023
Getty Image
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Performed Their Viral Hit ‘Just Wanna Rock’ At The 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards Before Getting Slimed

Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t agree that their viral smash song, “Just Wanna Rock,” has replaced Meek Mill’s beloved 2012 track “Dreams & Nightmares” as Philadelphia’s rap anthem. However, that has stopped the track from being enjoyed across the globe, especially in their hometown of Philly.

Before Uzi takes their act on the road to headline The Roots Picnic and Broccoli City Festival, they made a special appearance at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday (March 4) to perform the song. Backed by a team of dancers as well as hosts Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the rapper delivered their epic Jersey-club-influenced choreography.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Kids’ Choice Awards without a celebrity sliming. Lil Uzi Vert gave into the ceremony’s tradition, but before they did so, the rapper gave the eager crowd a taste of their budding skills on drums. However, after a few notes, Uzi brought out 8-year-old drumming prodigy Justin Wilson II to finish out the song.

After Wilson kills his solo set, Uzi takes center stage as slime falls from the Microsoft Theater ceiling.

Watch both Uzi’s performance of “Just Wanna Rock” and their sliming above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of Spring 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Don Toliver’s Stylish Third Album ‘Love Sick’ Is A Step In The Right Direction
by: Uproxx authors
×