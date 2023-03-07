Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t agree that their viral smash song, “Just Wanna Rock,” has replaced Meek Mill’s beloved 2012 track “Dreams & Nightmares” as Philadelphia’s rap anthem. However, that has stopped the track from being enjoyed across the globe, especially in their hometown of Philly.

Before Uzi takes their act on the road to headline The Roots Picnic and Broccoli City Festival, they made a special appearance at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday (March 4) to perform the song. Backed by a team of dancers as well as hosts Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, the rapper delivered their epic Jersey-club-influenced choreography.

Of course, it wouldn’t be the Kids’ Choice Awards without a celebrity sliming. Lil Uzi Vert gave into the ceremony’s tradition, but before they did so, the rapper gave the eager crowd a taste of their budding skills on drums. However, after a few notes, Uzi brought out 8-year-old drumming prodigy Justin Wilson II to finish out the song.

After Wilson kills his solo set, Uzi takes center stage as slime falls from the Microsoft Theater ceiling.

Watch both Uzi’s performance of “Just Wanna Rock” and their sliming above.

