Broccoli City Festival has long been one of Washington, DC’s premiere music festivals, highlighting both local talent and rising stars of the wider music world since its inception in 2013. This year’s lineup continues that tradition, including headliners Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Outside of the headliners, the 2023 edition of the Broccoli City Festival also includes Afropop breakouts Asake and Rema, hip-hop it-girls like City Girls, GloRilla, Ice Spice, and Lola Brooke, and R&B standouts Coco Jones and Mariah The Scientist. Naturally, local acts like Fat Trel, Backyard Band, UCB, and more will also appear, with a battle of the bands highlighting the regional go-go sound.

The festival is set to take place on July 15th and 16th at the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, DC. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Ari Lennox and Summer Walker, with appearances from 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Jeezy, Lil Durk, Masego, Tems, and Wizkid. However, it was also struck by controversy when Wale, widely considered the patron saint of DC hip-hop, declared he was pulling out of the show shortly after its lineup was announced due to feeling “disrespected” by his low placement on the flyer. However, the dispute was quickly resolved, with the flyer being updated to include “and friends” to reflect the outreach he does for local acts.

