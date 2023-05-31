Lil Uzi Vert changed their pronouns to they/them in July 2022. At first, the “Just Wanna Rock” artist subtly indicated the change by updating their Instagram bio, and then it was confirmed to Pitchfork by their spokesperson. As noted by XXL and Complex, On Tuesday, May 30, Uzi was revealed as a cover star for the summer issue of 032c, and they opened up about the decision to change their pronouns in the accompanying.

“No, I never hesitated,” Lil Uzi Vert said. “But I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore.”

They continued, “This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything.”

Additionally, Lil Uzi Vert emphasized that they don’t feel “brave at all” for changing to they/them, and they offered their perspective the United States of America’s general acceptance of non-binary people.

“America is slowly getting there,” they said, per XXL. “I don’t think it’s right for everyone, everywhere, to change at the same rate. There are a lot of places that have been untouched by certain influences, and I think that’s beautiful and perfect in its own way. Everything has a gift and a curse.”

In other Lil Uzi Vert news, producer Lyle Leduff provided an update on The Pink Tape:

