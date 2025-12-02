The Lil Uzi Vert renaissance continues with “Regular,” the Philly rapper’s latest colorful video. Like “Chanel Boy” and “Relevant,” “Regular” sees a revitalized Lil Uzi burst firing rhymes about how cool the rapper is while showing off an impressive sartorial collection — one that now includes a few flashes of firearms, for some reason (Uzi named their self after a gun, but that was more for their rapid-fire flow than any sort of proclivity toward violence).

The last three singles appear to be a hard reset to the Uzi of old after recent efforts left fans disappointed, through no fault of Uzi. The pint-sized poet attributed the lukewarm reception to their last project, Eternal Atake 2, to both songs being leaked in advance and their own bare-minimum effort in order to complete the terms of their record deal with Generation Now and Atlantic Records. However, now managed AND distributed by Roc Nation, with full control of their own publishing (also administered by the Roc), Uzi seems to be on a mission to make up for lost time, releasing new songs as quickly as possible. As an indie artist, the Philadelphian no longer has any obligation to release full albums on anyone else’s schedule but their own, so it remains to be seen whether these songs will end up on a longer project, but it’s fun to see them finally living up to their early career declaration, “Do What I Want.”

You can watch Lil Uzi Vert’s “Regular” video above.