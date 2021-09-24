Rich The Kid and Lil Wayne have both been quite active in the hip-hop world over the last couple of years. Rich The Kid dropped his Lucky 7 EP earlier this year after collaborating with Youngboy Never Broke Again for their 2020 joint project, Nobody Safe. Lil Wayne returned with his thirteenth album Funeral last year while also delivering deluxe reissues for the 2020 effort as well as his 2018 album, Tha Carter V. Now, for the rappers’ latest act, they’ll be joining forces for a new joint album titled Trust Fund Babies.

The project was announced on Thursday through Rich The Kid’s social media pages. He also unveiled the album’s cover art which depicts drawings of the two rappers as cartoon babies. The rapper also confirmed that fans would not have to wait too long to press play on it, as it’s set to release on October 1. Young Money’s president Mack Maine, who has been beside Lil Wayne for the majority of the rapper’s career, previously confirmed that Wayne and Rich The Kid were in the studio together working on a project together.

Maine also confirmed that fans can expect more projects from Wayne in the near future. They include I Am Not a Human Being III and Collegrove 2 with 2 Chainz.

You can view the announcement for Trust Fund Babies in the post above.

Trust Fund Babies is out 10/1 via Young Money/Rostrum Records. Pre-order it here.