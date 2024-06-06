After announcing their collaborative album, Bad Cameo, in February, Lil Yachty and James Blake have finally given fans a release date to look forward to. Bad Cameo is slated for release June 28th via Quality Control Music/Motown Records and Republic Records. Back when they announced the project, Yachty said of the work that “it’s so left — for both of us.”

In a new feature in Complex, the two artists shared their views on each other’s songs, which helped prompt their collaboration, and the similarities in their work styles. “Before we got this close, I thought all musicians were like me and music was all day every day,” said Yachty. Blake pointed out how this helped their process, saying, “I know a lot of people who just don’t really want to consume that much outside of what they make. And actually I’m a bit like that. I make music for myself. I say I don’t listen to music. Obviously I do. There’s loads of albums I love. And if I’m driving and we’re going on a road trip or something, I’ll play music in the car. But I really value peace.”

