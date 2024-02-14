Lil Yachty is always looking to push the envelope with his music. Last year, he dropped his psychedelic album, Let’s Start Here, which was met with much critical acclaim. Tonight (February 13), Yachty teased a collaborative album with an equally creative artist and producer.

In a clip shared to his Instagram, Yachty is seen speaking to an unseen person, and revealed that he has worked on a collaborative album with James Blake.

“Granted, I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip-hop artists,” Yachty says in the clip. “But this project, is just like— it’s so left. For both of us.”

Blake had previously hinted a collaboration between him and Yachty almost a year ago, when he shared a picture of the two in the studio via Instagram. Still, Yachty believes the album will take fans by surprise.

Lil Yachty & James Blake In The Studio👀 pic.twitter.com/1KJfCxBFgk — Rap301 (@Rap301_) March 14, 2023

“Aside from that one picture that James posted—which, he doesn’t have many followers, actually—I don’t think people know that we know each other exists. So they’re just going to be like ‘What the f*ck? When did they do this?'”

At the end of the clip, a screen reads “Bad Cameo, a full-length album by James Blake & Lil Yachty.” Neither Blake nor Yachty have shared a release date for the album, but according to the caption of Yachty’s Instagram post, fans can expect the project “soon.”

You can see the teaser above.