After years of speculation, Daniel Craig’s replacement to play James Bond might have been found. According to U.K. newspaper The Sun, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, best known for Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Nocturnal Animals, is “expected to accept the role” as 007 later this week.

“Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source said. “As far as [production company Eon Productions] is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Now, it’s worth mentioning that The Sun doesn’t have the best track record of accurate reporting (kinda important for a newspaper), so nothing is official until the hilariously-named Broccoli family says it is. Especially since Taylor-Johnson previously dodged reports about being considered for Bond.

“I have to go by the beat of my own drum,” he told Esquire in 2023. “It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me. I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your fucking mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.”

That would be Kraven the Hunter, starring Taylor-Johnson as Spider-Man’s foes. It’s the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man cinematic universe, following the disastrously received Madame Web. There’s an idea: let Dakota Johnson play James Bond. How does a shaken, not stirred martini taste with a lime floating in it? Let’s find out!

Kraven the Hunter comes out on August 30.

