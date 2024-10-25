Doja Cat’s One-Word Tweet Seemingly Indicates New Music Is On The Way

In a tweet shared last night (October 24), Doja Cat wrote simply, “album.” That’s it, that’s the tweet.

The immediate takeaway from this is that Doja is teasing the release of a new album. It would make sense for her to have a new project set for 2025. Her past three albums — 2019’s Hot Pink, 2021’s Planet Her, and 2023’s Scarlet — all arrived about two years apart, so a 2025 LP would put Doja right on schedule.

A new album rollout would be starting from scratch, since Doja hasn’t released any new singles single Scarlet or the deluxe edition from earlier this year, Scarlet 2 Claude.

While it’s unclear if Doja actually has a new album on the way or has even been working on one, she has kept busy in 2024. Aside from Scarlet 2 Claude, Doja has also toured (and gotten pretty mad over a wardrobe malfunction and encouraged parents attending her shows to leave their kids at home), had a terrific Coachella set, picked a bone with Fortnite, got hacked on X (Twitter) and didn’t seem too bothered, spawned the “Ass-zilla” meme, returned from a social media break with a pole-dancing video, and on multiple occasions denied she’s secretly engaged or married to Joseph Quinn.