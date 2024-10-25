Doja Cat I-Days Festival 2024 (1024x437)
Getty Image
Music

Doja Cat’s One-Word Tweet Seemingly Indicates New Music Is On The Way

In a tweet shared last night (October 24), Doja Cat wrote simply, “album.” That’s it, that’s the tweet.

The immediate takeaway from this is that Doja is teasing the release of a new album. It would make sense for her to have a new project set for 2025. Her past three albums — 2019’s Hot Pink, 2021’s Planet Her, and 2023’s Scarlet — all arrived about two years apart, so a 2025 LP would put Doja right on schedule.

A new album rollout would be starting from scratch, since Doja hasn’t released any new singles single Scarlet or the deluxe edition from earlier this year, Scarlet 2 Claude.

While it’s unclear if Doja actually has a new album on the way or has even been working on one, she has kept busy in 2024. Aside from Scarlet 2 Claude, Doja has also toured (and gotten pretty mad over a wardrobe malfunction and encouraged parents attending her shows to leave their kids at home), had a terrific Coachella set, picked a bone with Fortnite, got hacked on X (Twitter) and didn’t seem too bothered, spawned the “Ass-zilla” meme, returned from a social media break with a pole-dancing video, and on multiple occasions denied she’s secretly engaged or married to Joseph Quinn.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors