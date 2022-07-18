It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that so far, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is currently in the lead for claiming the unofficial “song of the summer” title: Summer started on June 21 and on the five Billboard Hot 100 charts dated since then, “As It Was” has been No. 1 on all but one of them (the week Drake and 21 Savage spent on top with “Jimmy Cooks“). That includes this week’s new chart: On the Hot 100 dated July 23, “As It Was” is No. 1 for a 10th total week.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated July 23, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) July 18, 2022

This is Styles’ first single to spend double-digit weeks at No. 1, which isn’t something that happens often: 1,138 songs have reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 and “As It Was” is only the 42nd one (here are the previous 41) to remain on top for at least 10 weeks (meaning fewer than 4 percent of chart-toppers have ever pulled this off).

On last week’s chart, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rose to No. 2 and looked like it had a chance to ride its momentum and dethrone Styles, but that hasn’t happened yet and it stays in the second spot this week. In fact, this week’s chart is nearly identical to last week’s rankings: Jack Harlow’s “First Class” is still No. 3; Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” stays at No. 4; Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U” remains at No. 5, Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” holds strong at No. 9, and Latto’s “Big Energy” again rounds things out at No. 10. The only real change was “Jimmy Cooks” sliding down a couple spots: “Jimmy Cooks” fell from No. 6 to No. 8, allowing Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” to rise from No. 7 to No. 6 and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” to go from No. 8 to No. 7.

