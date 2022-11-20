Last night (November 18) at the LA stop of her Special tour, Lizzo surprised fans by bringing out a couple of her friends and collaborators.

First, she brought out Missy Elliott to join her for a performance of “Tempo,” their collaboration from Lizzo’s 2019 album, Cuz I Luv You.

“Everybody make some noise for the f*cking icon and legend, Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott,” she said following the performance.

Missy Elliott joins Lizzo on stage for “Tempo” on the #SpecialTour in L.A. pic.twitter.com/8PKJxXPeQ9 — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2022

Shortly after, Lizzo’s 2021 track, “Rumors” began to play. Cardi B, who is featured on the song, then stepped out onto the stage and joined Lizzo in a performance of the song.

Cardi B joins Lizzo on stage for “Rumors” in L.A. #SpecialTour pic.twitter.com/sw0VpFK7Zu — Variety (@Variety) November 19, 2022

It appears that everyone’s heads are still spinning after the show. Later in the night, Lizzo took to Twitter to thank both artists for joining her on stage.

“Being on stage w you is a DREAM but knowing you is unfathomable!,” Lizzo said about Missy. “My absolute ICON! I love you 5EVA!”