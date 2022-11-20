lizzo missy 2019 VMAs
Lizzo Surprised Her Audience By Bringing Out Missy Elliott And Cardi B During Her LA Show

Last night (November 18) at the LA stop of her Special tour, Lizzo surprised fans by bringing out a couple of her friends and collaborators.

First, she brought out Missy Elliott to join her for a performance of “Tempo,” their collaboration from Lizzo’s 2019 album, Cuz I Luv You.

“Everybody make some noise for the f*cking icon and legend, Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott,” she said following the performance.

Shortly after, Lizzo’s 2021 track, “Rumors” began to play. Cardi B, who is featured on the song, then stepped out onto the stage and joined Lizzo in a performance of the song.

It appears that everyone’s heads are still spinning after the show. Later in the night, Lizzo took to Twitter to thank both artists for joining her on stage.

“Being on stage w you is a DREAM but knowing you is unfathomable!,” Lizzo said about Missy. “My absolute ICON! I love you 5EVA!”

She also noted that she has been keeping up with Cardi since before her Love & Hip Hop days, “But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED.”

Cardi also expressed her excitement following the show, saying, “It was very pretty, very positive and I saw Missy Elliot.”

Check out clips of the performances above.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

