Another lawsuit has reportedly been filed against Lizzo. According to Rolling Stone, Asra Daniels, who worked for Lizzo during her 2023 Special 2our as a wardrobe designer, filed a lawsuit against Lizzo, her wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, and her tour manager Carlina Gugliotta today (September 21) in a Los Angeles court.

The suit reportedly accuses Lizzo and her team of “racial and sexual harassment, disability discrimination, illegal retaliatory termination, and assault.”

According to Rolling Stone, Nomura is at the center of the lawsuit, and Daniels has accused Nomura of making “racist and fatphobic comments” toward Lizzo’s dancers.

The suit also alleges that “Nomura would also refer to Black women on the tour as ‘dumb,’ ‘useless,’ and ‘fat.'”

In the suit, it is also noted that “Nomura expressed that she would ‘kill a b*tch if it came down to it’ if anyone threatened her job. Lizzo’s management was well aware of this pattern of behavior. Carlina Gugliotta, Lizzo’s Tour Manager even requested Plaintiff to record Nomura without her knowledge, which Plaintiff did not do as it was both unethical and possibly unlawful.”

Elsewhere in the suit are details of Lizzo’s management “sharing graphic and disturbing images of male genitalia” in a 30-person group text, as well as an incident in which Daniels describes Nomura rolling “a heavy clothing rack over Daniels’ foot, causing serious pain, but Nomura merely ignored it and pushed Daniels into the rack, causing a more severe injury.”

Daniels was reportedly fired abruptly from the tour, and claims to have suffered mental and physical health issues as a result of her time working with Lizzo and her team.

The news arrives as Lizzo is preparing to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award presented by the Black Music Action Coalition.