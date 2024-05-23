Up until last summer, Lizzo was unstoppable. She became a breakout star with hits like “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time,” her TV series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won an Emmy, and she was using her newfound prosperity for good. In August 2023, though, Lizzo was sued by some of her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Lizzo has laid relatively low since then, and understandably, she has been going through it. In a new Instagram post shared on May 21, Lizzo wrote about depression she has faced, and even offered a quick update about her next album.

The image is a mirror selfie, in which Lizzo flashes a small smirk. The caption reads:

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience.”

Find Lizzo’s post below.