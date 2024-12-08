Lizzo’s controversial legal issues (which include sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment) could be over soon. According to reports, the “Bad Day” singer secured a major victory in relates to the ongoing case.

AllHipHop alleges that the presiding federal judge (U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha) has dismissed major portions of the case brought forth by Lizzo’s former wardrobe assistant Asha Daniels.

Aenlle-Rocha reportedly dismissed Daniels’ hostile work environment claim against Lizzo and her Big Grrrl Big Tour company of fostering a hostile work environment due to jurisdictional restrictions as it allegedly took place during European leg of Lizzo’s The Special Tour in 2022.

“These allegations do not establish plausibly that any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories,” read the decision.

Aenlle-Rocha also dismissed Daniels’ back pay filing, allegedly stating she “failed to present sufficient evidence” in the matter regarding any billable overtime hours.

However, Lizzo isn’t in the clear just yet. The lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers (Noelle Rodriguez, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams) is pending.

Lizzo has denied allegations against her, saying: “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”