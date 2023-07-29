On the star-studded Barbie soundtrack, Lizzo opens the collection of songs with “Pink,” an ode to Barbie’s favorite color. While the song has become a fan-favorite on the soundtrack, garnering over 14.2 million loops on TikTok, according to a press release, a different version of the song plays during the movie, in a particularly notable moment.

Without spoiling the movie, a darker version of “Pink” plays in a scene where Margot Robbie’s Barbie character is experiencing an existential crisis. This particular version was not included on Barbie The Album, however it has since been released to streaming services today (July 29), in the form of “Pink (Bad Day).”

Though “Pink (Bad Day)” clocks in at just over a minute long, the song encapsulates a key moment in the movie. We’d share some lyrics, but even those might be spoilers for those who haven’t seen it.

Following the premiere of Barbie last weekend, a special edition of the soundtrack titled Barbie The Album: Best Weekend Ever Edition was released, featuring Ryan Gosling’s cover of Matchbox 20’s “Push” and Brandi Carlile and Caroline Carlile’s cover of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.