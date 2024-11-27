Lizzo popped up on a Kai Cenat stream recently and appeared to have some fun, even getting in on the “MUSTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARD” meme. As all that was going on, though, Lizzo was apparently subject to some Cenat fans poking fun at her weight, by accusing her of breathing heavily on the broadcast.

Now, Lizzo has responded.

In an Instagram Live video shared a few days after the stream (as HotNewHipHop notes), Lizzo said:

“I know that if it the internet is good for one thing, it’s for talking cash money sh*t about fat girls, OK? I know that. I know that’s what you do, I know you like it, it’s fun for you, it makes you feel special and intelligent. But what I will not allow is for y’all to lie on me. I have seen too many posts about me breathing loud during Mafia, and b*tch, y’all know Kai Cenat is a loud-ass breather. And y’all know that his microphone was right by his nose, because his head was in his lap. That’s the n**** that was breathing loud. How am I the one that’s breathing loud when the volume of the breathing didn’t change from me going here to here? […] My shoulders not even moving with the sound of the breathing!”

Lizzo, meanwhile, recently reflected on the weight loss journey she’s been on.