Lizzo, who is known for her body positivity and optimistic music, is being accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by three of her former dancers, according to NBC News. In a lawsuit filed today, one dancer accused Lizzo of calling out her weight gain and firing her for recording a meeting.

Other allegations mentioned in the lawsuit include Lizzo falsely accusing dancers of drinking on the job, leading to an “excruciating” audition, and the singer pressuring them to touch a nude performer in Amsterdam. The plaintiffs also complain that Lizzo’s dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley, made inappropriate sexual comments while chastising members of the team who had premarital sex. They believe that Lizzo was aware of the complaints against Quigley, but did not take action.

In addition to the hostile work environment and sexual harassment claims, the lawsuit also claims religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage, and more, although not every claim applies to every defendant. The defendants are named as Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson), Quigley, and Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc.

Two of the defendants, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, joined Lizzo’s dance team after competing on her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, while the third, Noelle Rodriguez, was hired after performing in the “Rumors” video. Davis and Williams were fired, while Rodriguez quit earlier this year.

