Over the past couple days, it has looked like Lana Del Rey and Lizzo have had an unexpected feud with each other, but there’s a bit of confusion involved in the situation.

Are Lana Del Rey And Lizzo Beefing?

As Complex notes, a November 13 post from the X (formerly Twitter) account Drop Pop shared supposed screenshots of Lizzo commenting on a Del Rey TikTok video, “I’d like to see you back on the charts.” Del Rey allegedly replied, “I would love to see you run on a treadmill.”

However, Drop Pop is a self-proclaimed parody account and the screenshot was fake. Still the post made the rounds. Drop Pop eventually deleted it, but not before it racked up 20 million impressions, 380K likes, and 22K reposts.

A follow-up Drop Pop post portrayed Lizzo as responding, “I hope that alligator eats your big ass,” and Del Rey replying, “you’d know about eating biggie.”

As Pop Base (not a parody account) notes, Del Rey commented on an Instagram post about the fabricated feud, writing in three comments, “I don’t think I have an official TikTok, other than the grants one sooooo,” “Or a Twitter,” and, “Very random.”

So, there you have it: Lana and Lizzo are chill, no beef.