Lizzo Will Perform On Roblox’s Virtual Music Awards Show

Roblox, the online game platform and game creation system that blew up in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, will host its first awards show on Saturday, April 30. The second-annual Song Breaker Awards will honor groundbreaking musicians in pop music, making moves through digital platforms like TikTok and YouTube. The show will also highlight musicians who’ve appeared on the Billboard Song Breaker chart such as breakout artist GAYLE. The show will be hosted by influencer Bretman Rock.

In addition to being the first awards show on Roblox, it will also mark the “metaverse” debut of Lizzo, who’s set to perform at the show, according to Billboard. In a statement, Lizzo said, “I’m excited to be making my metaverse debut with Logitech and to be performing ‘Special,’ which is a song that means so much to me. As a musician and creator, I love that Logitech Song Breaker Awards show recognizes the unique talent of all creators, and how each of them are making an impact on pop culture and music.”

Lizzo has delivered a few attention-grabbing performances over the past month as she prepares to release her second studio album and launch The Spectral Tour crisscrossing North America this autumn. She performed her new single, “About Time,” during her SNL episode and made a surprise appearance during Harry Styles’ Coachella headlining set during the festival’s second weekend.