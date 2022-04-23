Harry Styles’ stardom has been on full display at Coachella this year. During the festival’s first weekend, the former One Direction singer performed his chart-topping single “As It Was” for the first time and also debuted two new songs, “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.” These tracks are set to appear on his upcoming third album Harry’s House. He also brought out Shania Twain to perform “Man, I Feel Like A Woman” during his set. For the second weekend of Coachella’s festival, Harry brought out another awesome guest during his headlining set to close out the night.

harry styles and lizzo performing 'i will survive' in pink feather coats. That's the definition of iconic pic.twitter.com/FdMCkdfD7B — dee. (@harrymoonchild) April 23, 2022

Lizzo and Harry Styles perform One Direction's hit single 'What Makes You Beautiful' during his headlining set at weekend two of #Coachella pic.twitter.com/Vo2rRzmhco — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) April 23, 2022

At the end of Friday night, Harry brought out Lizzo for a pair of performances. The singers, who have been friends for years, took the stage together to perform Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful.” Lizzo teased her appearance at Coachella earlier in the day in a TikTok, writing, “I’m bored otw to Coachella.” Afterward, she took a moment to show gratitude to Harry in an Instagram post. “Proud of you @harrystyles,” she wrote. “Thank u for having me.”

Lizzo and Harry’s performance together comes as they prepare to release new albums to the world. Harry’s third album Harry’s House will arrive on May 20 while Lizzo’s next body of work Special will drop on July 15.

You can watch videos from Harry and Lizzo’s performance above.

