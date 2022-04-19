Being a world-famous musician is an uncommon experience, so it makes sense that the few people who find themselves in that position would lean on each other for support and empathy. It turns out Lizzo and Adele are two such people who have become best buds, which Lizzo just talked about some with Andy Cohen.

Appearing on the SiriusXM show Radio Andy recently, Lizzo said of Adele:

“We’re both Tauruses, and when we’re together, the decibels of how loud we get with our laughter is incredible. We really are super similar and we don’t really f*ck with too many people, but we f*ck with each other. It’s so funny: At SNL, she texted me. I hadn’t heard from her in a minute, ’cause you know, life. But I was looking at her photo ’cause it’s right outside the dressing room, and she texted me and was like, ‘I hope you kill it this weekend, babes.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God! I’m looking at you while you…’ So she’s so supportive and she really believes in me. She’s f*cked with me for years. I met her at a Grammy party. I think it was Mark Ronson’s Grammy party years ago and she was like, ‘Oh my God!’ and I was like, ‘This is f*cking Adele!’ I like her. She a ghetto b*tch like me.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has discussed her and Adele’s bond; She told People in a December 2021 interview, “She’s been through similar things that I have, and she’s given me really good advice. We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way. We’re both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we’re also both Tauruses!”

