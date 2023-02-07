Over the weekend, Lizzo had a blast at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Not only did she take home Record Of The Year for her song “About Damn Time,” but she also was one of the star performers to play during the event.

After seemingly watching videos of herself tackling the track with a church-style choir, Lizzo took to Twitter to express just how happy she was with her performance.

“Ok… last thing,” she wrote. “Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!! Like… I been working on my voice for the last couple years… some people think I’m a born singer but I’m a rapper first! I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here.”

Ok… last thing. Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!! Like… I been working on my voice for the last couple years… some people think I’m a born singer but I’m a rapper first! I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tvG6fzqpXD — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023

Over the years, many fans have admired Lizzo for both her vocal and breath control — as she is also insanely talented at playing the flute.

She also dedicated her win to Prince and Beyoncé during a tearful speech. “I’m just so proud to be apart of it,” she said. “Not only can people do good, but we are good.”

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to Lizzo’s recent post about her Grammys performance.

"YEAAAAHHHHH" take me to church lizzo pic.twitter.com/mWRfZzw1PZ — t r a . 🦎 (@thatsstra) February 6, 2023

You SHOULD BE VERY PROUD!! You sounded amazing and I applaud you for expanding your abilities. That lil KeKe Sheard moment you had is worthy 🙌🏾🙌🏾 let us find "A Lizzo In The Valley" gospel album is in the works. https://t.co/0HaPqpBb34 — @ MJ_SCMogul (@MJ_SCmogul) February 7, 2023

Vocals been good ppl finally waking up! pic.twitter.com/QPuSZog8SC — cam ⚡︎ (@memorieskickin) February 6, 2023

That church squall you did had me like pic.twitter.com/o57Ja4aaO4 — Chris Cooper (@PirateCoop) February 6, 2023

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.