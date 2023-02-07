lizzo grammys 2023
Lizzo Is ‘So Proud’ Of Her Vocals After Her 2023 Grammys Performance Of ‘About Damn Time’

Over the weekend, Lizzo had a blast at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Not only did she take home Record Of The Year for her song “About Damn Time,” but she also was one of the star performers to play during the event.

After seemingly watching videos of herself tackling the track with a church-style choir, Lizzo took to Twitter to express just how happy she was with her performance.

“Ok… last thing,” she wrote. “Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!! Like… I been working on my voice for the last couple years… some people think I’m a born singer but I’m a rapper first! I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here.”

Over the years, many fans have admired Lizzo for both her vocal and breath control — as she is also insanely talented at playing the flute.

She also dedicated her win to Prince and Beyoncé during a tearful speech. “I’m just so proud to be apart of it,” she said. “Not only can people do good, but we are good.”

Continue scrolling for some additional fan reactions to Lizzo’s recent post about her Grammys performance.

