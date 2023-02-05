The Grammy Awards are the Super Bowl of music. Every year the biggest recording stars and musicians gathered to celebrate that year’s releases, and what would this year’s celebration be without Lizzo?

Before the “Special” singer had even stepped foot into the Crypto.com arena, she had already been declared a winner for “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. Although the flutist wasn’t in the building to deliver a speech, her collaborator Purple Disco Machine stepped in. However, she was blown away after finding out the news via Twitter as she made her way to the event.

Well, Lizzo’s tardiness was not in vain. Wearing a custom salamander orange Dolce and Gabbana floral semi-hooded overcoat, Lizzo quickly walked the event’s red carpet, stopping in front of the photographers’ station to capture the radiant look. Underneath the jacket, Lizzo sported a pumpkin orange rhinestoned accented corset with matching support straps and a simple floor-length skirt of the same material.

The look is a metaphor for the singer’s latest album, Special. Surrounding herself with flowers, she’s prepared for whatever happens during the ceremony, even if it doesn’t go in her favor.

Lizzo has shared before during an interview on the Howard Stern Show that she initially felt the album would be overlooked because of the steep competition. Still, she managed to pull in nominations for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, and indirectly Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical.

Covered in flowers and with her partner Myke by her side, we’re sure she already feels like a winner.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.