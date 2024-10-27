Lizzo claims to have been “canceled for everything,’ this year. But losing public favor hasn’t stopped the “Special” singer from going all out for Halloween (as usual).

Yesterday (October 27), Lizzo decided to clapped back at critics of her recent weight loss and the writers of South Park. In her vibrant photoshoot to celebrate the ghoulish holiday, Lizzo is seen dressed in an Ozempic costume.

“Ok Halloween… you can start now 😜,” she wrote on Instagram.

To dial things up a notch, Lizzo and her photographer Bonnie Nichoalds decided to generate a mock advertisement for the drug which read: “Need self-love? Try Lizzo! Lose guilt. Gain confidence. Side effects include a smile on your face and a pep in your step.”

Behind Lizzo is a cutout of the show’s menacing character, Eric Cartman, a draw back to her being referenced back in May.

Last month, Lizzo denied user claims that she was using the drug, saying: “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”