LL Cool J just dropped his latest album, The FORCE, last week, and the headlining song has been his Eminem collaboration “Murdergram Deux” (which was also co-produced by Q-Tip, to further add to the hip-hop credibility). Now Em and LL have gone ahead and given the song a new video.

The clip notably serves as a tribute to some of the hip-hop that preceded present day: As Complexnotes, the visual features re-creations of LL’s cover for his 1987 album Bigger And Deffer, the art for Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 project Long Live The Kane, and Death Row Records’ 1996 cover of Vibe.

The song sees Em engaged in some of his classic wordplay. For LL’s first new album in over a decade, Eminem busted out lines like, “What? A supa-dupa switch / I can’t understand a single word you’re saying / I think you have syrup brain, ’bout to finish you like polyurethane / All that molly probably sure to drain your spinal fluid from your vertebrae / This the Murdergram and I brought my murder game / My sh*t fire, that is why you log on it like Duraflame.”

Watch the “Murdergram Deux” video above.

The FORCE is out now via Def Jam. Find more information here.