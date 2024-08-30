LL Cool J is still hard as hell. The “Proclivities” rapper might have shelved his joint album with 50 Cent, but LL Cool J’s forthcoming solo album, The Force, will knock out a space for itself on streaming platforms next month.

Today (August 30), LL Cool J shared another taste of his first album in a decade. On his latest single, “Murdergram Deux,” LL Cool J linked up with Eminem to remind rap rookies that the veterans can still lyrically kill beats.

Between their verses, LL Cool J and Eminem pulled out ever sharp-witted trick in the hip-hop book. From swift cadence flips to multi-layered metaphors, “Murdergram Deux,” is a rap masterclass.

“What? A supa-dupa switch / I can’t understand a single word you’re saying / I think you have syrup brain, ’bout to finish you like polyurethane / All that molly probably sure to drain your spinal fluid from your vertebrae / This the Murdergram and I brought my murder game / My sh*t fire, that is why you log on it like Duraflame,” rapped Eminem.

LL Cool J follows that stanza with a fiery take of his own, rapping: “Murdergrams, turn over your ambulance, thirty bullets in advance / Candlelight and crying fans, we go in and buy a land / Slide up behind you, testing my rifle / Give blessings to my disciples, professional I’m a sniper / Like eight miles away, me and Marshall doing murders.”

The two emcees weren’t the only certified rap veteran to craft the record. Behind the scenes Q-Tip served as its co-producer and recording engineer to transport vintage hip-hop instrumental styles to present day.

Listen to “Murdergram Deux” above.

The Force is out 9/6. Find more information here.