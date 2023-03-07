In An Exciting Blog-Era Reunion, Logic And Juicy J Are Going On Tour

Still hot off his new album, College Park, Logic has announced a new tour. Beginning in May, the “Self Medication” rapper will embark on a nationwide tour.

Joining Logic on the majority of the dates is rapper Juicy J. Opening on all of the dates are C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey, who are signed to Logic’s BobbyBoy Records label.

General on-sale for all dates of the tour begins this Friday (March 10), and fans can purchase tickets here.

You can see the list of tour dates below.

05/25 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

05/27 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^

05/28 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/31 — Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Center

06/02 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

06/03 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

06/04 — New York City, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/08 — Washington, DC @ Echostage^

06/10 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amp

06/11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

06/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/14 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

06/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/16 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom^

06/19 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

06/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center

06/22 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater^

06/23 — Portland, OR @ RV Inn Resorts Amp

06/25 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

06/29 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

06/30 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

^ without Juicy J