Tuesday night’s (October 4) 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards were about giving flowers to some of the culture’s biggest acts. David Banner, Wu-Tang Clan, Havoc of Mobb Deep, Lil Kim, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, Three Six Mafia, Lil Flip, Project Pat, and M.O.P. were among the artist honoring their label, Loud Records. Fat Joe also doubled as the event’s host for the night.

During the 11-minute performance, the artists provided a medley of classics like, “Lean Back,” “C.R.E.A.M,” “Stay Fly,” and more. Among the legendary performers were DJ Paul and Juicy J of Three 6 Mafia (however, 8Ball & MJG were notably absent).

However, there was a portion that audiences seemed to miss. While the duo was performing their classic song, “Slob On My Knob,” BET cut the feed, according to a tweet from Juicy J.

“I rapped slob on the knob at the hip hop awards, the crowd went crazy, they cut that performance out on tv,” he wrote with smile emojis. “I don’t blame them it’s a filthy song.”

Fans responded to the message with cheeky thoughts of their own, and it sounds like they wanted to see the uncut performance.

“We need the BET uncut version of the awards, lol,” one person wrote. “Kids gotta learn about slobs and knobs someday. Why not from the expert?” another person tweeted.

