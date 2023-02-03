Now that Logic has gone fully independent, it appears he’s increased his output, following up the absolutely massive Vinyl Days just eight months later with College Park, his first album under the new Three Oh One Productions imprint.

After dropping a trailer inspired by the classic cartoon The Boondocks and the first single, “Wake Up” featuring Lucy Rose, Logic has yet to reveal many details of the album, but here’s what we know so far.

Everything you need to know about College Park can be found below.