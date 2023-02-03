logic college park
Logic's 'College Park': Everything To Know Including The Release Date, Tracklist, And More

Now that Logic has gone fully independent, it appears he’s increased his output, following up the absolutely massive Vinyl Days just eight months later with College Park, his first album under the new Three Oh One Productions imprint.

After dropping a trailer inspired by the classic cartoon The Boondocks and the first single, “Wake Up” featuring Lucy Rose, Logic has yet to reveal many details of the album, but here’s what we know so far.

Everything you need to know about College Park can be found below.

Release Date

College Park is out on February 24 via Three Oh One Productions.

Tracklist

As of February 3, the tracklist has not yet been revealed, but two songs, “Wake Up” and “Highlife,” have been released. They are the second and fourteenth tracks, respectively, of the 17-track project.

Features

Logic teased a diverse array of featured artists in the album’s trailer. They include: Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra; Big Lenbo, Logic’s own artist from Maryland; Texas legend Bun B; C Dot Castro, another Logic signee; DC neighbor Fat Trel; Joey Badass, Jordan Harris; Houston veteran Lil Keke; Lucy Rose; jazz chanteuse Norah Jones; DC rapper Phil Ade; Redman; RZA; Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane; and respected rap producer Statik Selektah.

Artwork

logic college park
Logic

Singles

“Wake Up” and “Highlife.”

Tour

A tour for College Park hasn’t been announced yet. Stay tuned.

