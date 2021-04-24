Last summer, Logic walked away from the rap game with the release of his sixth album No Pressure. But rappers who say they’re retiring usually come back. Such as the case here. He came back quick, first teaming up with Juicy J for their collaboration “1995,” and then did the solo “Tired In Malibu.” Some even believed that the rapper’s new artist, Doctor Destruction, was actually Logic in disguise. While that has yet to be proven true or not, Logic is clearly back in action, as he announced he and producer Madlib have joined forces to form a new duo called MadGic.

The news arrived along with their first song, “Mars Only Pt. 3.” It sees Logic flexing his lyricism over a boom-bap beat provided by Madlib, even teasing a full album. “Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalogue tragic / F*ck a underground, f*ck a pop sound,” he raps. “Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town / Hairline like Doc Brown but I’m killin’ it.”

Before the MadGic announcement, Logic joked during an interview with his friend Nick Huff Barili that Madlib was the only person that could make him reconsider retirement. By the looks of it, that’s exactly what happened.

You can listen to ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’ in the video above.