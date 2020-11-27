If you have listened to any song produced by Juicy J over the last five years, you’ve heard Logic‘s voice at the beginning of the track wondering, “What does Juicy say? He be like, ‘Shutdaf*kup!'” Now, you can hear a full Logic verse at the beginning of a Juicy J song, courtesy of “1995” from Juicy’s newly released album The Hustle Continues.

The new track arrived with a music video directed by Mike Holland & Justin Fleischer, following the two as they live the good life, taking over a cabin in the woods to shoot pool, off-road on ATVs, and hang out with gorgeous women. Juicy’s infamous, allover print skulls hoodie even returns as he hangs out with Logic in the driveway wearing a bonnet to protect his baby ‘locs.

Meanwhile, the album from which the song hails is a similarly star-studded affair, featuring guest appearances from 2 Chainz, ASAP Rocky, Conway The Machine, Jay Rock, Key Glock, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, NLE Choppa, Project Pat, Ty Dolla Sign, Wiz Khalifa, and Young Dolph, as well as production from 6ix, Lex Luger, Taz Taylor, and TrapMoneyBenny — basically, pretty much anyone Juicy has influenced or worked with as a rapper and producer since the blog era.

Watch Juicy J’s ‘1995’ video above.

The Hustle Continues is out now on Entertainment One Music. Get it here.