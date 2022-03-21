King Princess wrapped up last week by dropping a new single, “For My Friends.” The song was the latest one suggesting a new album is on the way. Well, now one officially is.

After releasing the song, King Princess simultaneously announced 2022 tour dates and the title of her next album, Hold On Baby. The album doesn’t have an officially announced release date as of now. Since the tour starts in July, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if the album was released before or around then.

Check out King Princess’ upcoming tour dates below.

07/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount*

07/08 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge*

07/09 — Boise, ID @ Revolution*

07/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*

07/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center*

07/15 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

07/18 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA*

07/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren*

07/21 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Amphitheater*

07/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues*

07/23 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*

07/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*

07/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District*

09/28 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore†

09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore†

10/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall†

10/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner†

10/06 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre†

10/08 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY†

10/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore†

10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE†

10/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre†

10/14 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee†

10/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre†

* with Dora Jar

† with St. Panther