King Princess 2022
Collier Schor
Pop

King Princess Announces 2022 Tour Dates And The Name Of Her Highly Anticipated Second Album

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

King Princess wrapped up last week by dropping a new single, “For My Friends.” The song was the latest one suggesting a new album is on the way. Well, now one officially is.

After releasing the song, King Princess simultaneously announced 2022 tour dates and the title of her next album, Hold On Baby. The album doesn’t have an officially announced release date as of now. Since the tour starts in July, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if the album was released before or around then.

Check out King Princess’ upcoming tour dates below.

07/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre*
07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount*
07/08 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge*
07/09 — Boise, ID @ Revolution*
07/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom*
07/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center*
07/15 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*
07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
07/18 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA*
07/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren*
07/21 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Amphitheater*
07/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues*
07/23 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues*
07/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland*
07/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District*
09/28 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore†
09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore†
10/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall†
10/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner†
10/06 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre†
10/08 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY†
10/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore†
10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE†
10/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre†
10/14 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee†
10/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre†

* with Dora Jar
† with St. Panther

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×