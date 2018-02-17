Lupita Nyong’o And Letitia Wright Spit Bars In A ‘Black Panther’ Freestyle Rap

02.17.18

Marvel’s highly-anticipated film Black Panther hit theatres yesterday and in celebration co-stars Lupita Nyong’o And Letitia Wright dropped a freestyle rap about the movie and they had bars to spare.

“Oh, boy! I feel some bars coming!” joked the Academy award-winning Nyong’o as she hyped herself up at the beginning of the video. “Can’t help myself!” She introduced Wright as MC Underbite, the best freestyler in Wakanda, and honestly, she’s not wrong. “T’challa came and he flexed on his own,” said Wright, referencing Chadwick Boseman’s character as the two women danced in the backseat. “T’challa came and he took back the throne!”

Set in the highly-advanced, isolationist African nation of Wakanda, Nyong’o and Wright play the characters of undercover spy Nakia and Wakandan princess Shuri, respectively. The two actresses are joined by a star-studded cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

The soundtrack to Black Panther was curated by prolific Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment, and includes music by rap and R&B heavyweights like SZA, Vince Staples, The Weeknd, Schoolboy Q, Future, Travis Scott, among others. Watch the breath-taking intergalactic music video to SZA and Kendrick’s collaboration off the record “All The Stars” as a pre-game to seeing Black Panther in theatres. Wakanda forever.

